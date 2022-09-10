Archie and Lilibet, children of Harry and Meghan, will become Prince and Princess with the Queen’s death. Understand – Monet

+



Prince Harry and actress and Duchess Meghan Markle in the company of their two children (Photo: Reproduction)

The death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) triggered a series of transformations in the hierarchy of the British Royal Family. Among those affected by these changes will be Archie (3 years old) and Lilibet (1 year old), children of Prince Harry with actress and Duchess Meghan Markle. The British newspaper Daily Mail says that the two will be able to become prince and princess even with the resignation of their parents to their roles as royalty in January 2022. Now, the use of the titles depends only on the approval of the children’s parents.

According to the British press, in technical terms, with the death of Elizabeth II, young Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is already a prince and little Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor is already a princess. This is because in 1917, King George V (1865-1936), grandfather of Elizabeth II, determined that all grandchildren or granddaughters of a king or queen are entitled to the title of prince or princess. They may also include in their name the title of “HRH” (Your Royal Highness).

Queen Elizabeth with Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Color at the Platinum Jubilee (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

In the case of Harry and Markle, they shouldn’t go through too many changes. Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton inherited the title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, previously held by now King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla. They will stack the new titles with their previous titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, with their three children, during one of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee events (Photo: Getty Images)

The eldest son of the new king will now be Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and his wife will be Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. It is also possible that Charles will transfer the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales to the two. Despite being Princess of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla never made use of the title, out of respect for the title’s association with Princess Diana (1961-1997).

Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) died on 8 September 2022, aged 96. Her reign was the longest in history, lasting over 70 years. During her 74 years of marriage to Prince Philip (1921-2021) she had four children: the now King Charles III (73 years old), Princess Anne (72 years old), Prince Andrew (62 years old) and Prince Edward (58 years old). years old).