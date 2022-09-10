At Cruzeiro, Ronaldo raises the possibility of a team having another sports supplier: “A lot of good things will come there” | cruise

In a live carried out on his official channel, Ronaldo raised the question to fans about the desire to see Cruzeiro wearing the uniform of the supplier with whom the phenomenon has a lifetime contract. Soon after, Cruzeiro’s football manager deflected on the matter.

– Would the crowd like to see the Cruzeiro shirt by Nike? Ask me… I can’t say anything, but there’s a lot going on, cool stuff. There’s a lot of good things coming,” he said.

Asked again on the subject, Ronaldo said he could not talk about it, but informed that he was working to bring the best to his clubs.

– We can’t talk much. But we are working hard to bring all the best to Cruzeiro and Valladolid.

In August of last year, still under the management of the association, Cruzeiro announced the renewal of the material supply contract until the end of 2025 with Adidas, with whom it has partnered since 2020. The company is a historical competitor of Nike.

In turn, Nike has a lifetime contract with Ronaldo Fenômeno, one of the four that has this type of agreement with the supplier. The former player has partnered with the company since 1994.

