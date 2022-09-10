Atlético-MG: Carlos Eduardo apologizes to Guilherme Arana, after injury and end of dream of going to the World Cup | football

Carlos Eduardo, who caused a serious injury to Guilherme Arana’s left knee, in a ball dispute during Atlético-MG x Bragantino, apologized to his professional companion. In a video shared on social media, the Bragantino player said that the move was “excessive will” and a “work accident”, reinforcing the apology made on the day of the match.
“Passing by to apologize again to Guilherme Arana for what happened. In a moment of desire, to help my team, I ended up being reckless in my entry that had his injury” – Carlos Eduardo
The Bragantino player was visibly emotional and, at the end of the shared video, it is possible to see his voice breaking. The striker revealed that he texted Arana after the game and asked Keno, who was his teammate at Pyramids, in Egypt, to update him on the left-back’s physical condition.
– I sent a message right after the game ended, 11 o’clock at night, apologizing to him, asking that it was nothing serious. I called Keno, talked to him to inform me about what was happening, but unfortunately it happened, it was not what I wanted.
Arana suffers a hard foul and tries to get back in the game even with a limp
The player also revealed that he was rooting for Arana to be called up to the Brazilian national team. During the video, he stressed that he never intended to take away the dream of the player and the people around him of not playing in a World Cup.
– I know everyone was rooting for him to be summoned, I was rooting for him. At no time did he want to harm that, at no time did he want to take that dream away from him. Unfortunately it was an accident at work, I sincerely apologize to him – he said.
The player finished wishing the alvinegro side a good recovery and also thanked those who sent him a message. In the post, the tone of the comments is in support of the striker from São Paulo.
The full speech:
“Passing by to apologize again to Guilherme Arana for what happened. In a moment of desire, to help my team, I ended up being reckless in my entry that collided with his injury. It took a dream from him, took a dream from his family, from friends of his, of his fans. I know everyone was rooting for him to be called up, I was rooting for him. At no time did I want to harm this, at no time did I want to take this dream away from him. Unfortunately, it was an accident at work, I apologize to him for heart. As I sent a message right after the game was over, 11 o’clock at night, apologizing to him, asking that it wasn’t anything serious. I called Keno, talked to him to inform me about what was happening, but unfortunately it happened (the injury), it was not what I wanted. It was not what I wanted at any time, to spoil the athlete’s dream, to take away the dream of everyone who was rooting for him. I hope he gets well, that he has a good recovery , let him stay and in peace and may he forgive me for what happened. May God bless his life a lot, the lives of everyone who is texting me. That’s it. I’m sorry my friend, I’m really sorry”