Atlético-MG stadium begins road works, one of the last stages before opening | athletic-mg

Gradually, Arena MRV, the future stadium of Atlético-MG, is also taking shape on the outside. The road works, which are important and one of the last steps in the construction of the future Casa do Galo, were kicked off this Thursday.

Arena MRV details road works around the stadium

After a private bidding process to choose the construction company responsible for the impacts in the region, which will affect residents, but will give a new face to traffic and road access to the stadium, the works were started. They are scheduled for completion in seven months.

It is the deadline for the MRV Arena to be officially opened during the BH Festival, an event that will introduce the stadium to the city and Atlético fans, with musical shows, opening games and other attractions.

Inside, the stadium is 80% complete. Recently, even, the process of installing the Atletico shield is also active. The piece is 15 meters high (including the star). Casa do Galo is scheduled to open on March 25, 2023, the club’s 115th anniversary.

The current cost of Arena MRV is around R$950 million. Of this amount, there are about R$ 300 million between the counterparts required by COMAM (Municipal Council for the Environment), in addition to the technology plan.

Atlético/Arena MRV, in order to continue the works and make the construction feasible, resorted to the anticipation of revenues through CRI’s (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables), in amounts of R$ 240 million and R$ 200 million, guaranteeing the amounts from the sales of captive chairs and cabins, in addition to quotas from the investment fund that owns the arena, in which Galo holds 100% interest.