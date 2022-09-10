Australian MPs Talk About Leaving British Monarchy

Despite the laments over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the debate in favor of the republic returns to the country’s agenda

Australia’s permanence as part of the group of nations headed by the UK monarchy has reignited debates about republicanism in the country after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (8.Sep.2022), at the age of 96.

Australia is one of 14 countries to remain attached to the British Crown after independence. Despite laments over the death of the monarch, the longest-serving on the throne, Australian parliamentarians questioned the reasons for continuing under the parliamentary monarchy regime.

In your profile on twitterAustralian Green Party leader Adam Bandt offered condolences to the Queen, but reaffirmed the country’s need “move on” and reassess the constitutional status of the regime.

“Our thoughts are with her family and everyone who loved her. Now Australia must move on. We need a treaty with First Nations people and we need to become a republic,” wrote Bandt.

Users of the social network reacted negatively to the comment. One of the criticisms said they were “hidden condolences” in order to “create a platform to promote your own agenda”.

“Absolutely disgusting. You can’t even wait 6 hours”, commented another profile.

Senator Mehreen Faruq, a supporter of Bandt, went further and said she could not “mourn for the leader of a racist empire”.

In 1999, Australians rejected a referendum to become a semi-presidential republic – where the head of state is led by a president appointed by Parliament, as in France – by 54.9% to 45.1%.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II did not oppose the vote and stated that the matter was “ua question for the Australian people and for them to decide”.

The government of the prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, has already expressed itself in favor of resuming discussions to abandon the monarchy.

At the end of August, Matt Thistlethwaite, one of the members of the ruling coalition, said that “as the queen approaches the twilight of her reign,” O “next logical step is to become a republic”.

The issue, however, was not addressed by Albanese in his post-mortem demonstrations.

“This loss is felt by all of us. Few have known a world without Elizabeth II. In 7 remarkable decades on the throne, her Majesty has been a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change.”, stated Albanian.

“This period of mourning will pass, but the deep respect and warm regard that Australians have always held for the Queen will never pass..”