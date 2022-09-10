Auxílio Brasil: no advance, the September installment starts to be paid on the 19th; see how to consult benefit | Economy

The payment of the Auxílio Brasil for August, with minimum installments of R$ 600, was completed on the 22nd. It is worth remembering that this round was brought forward by the federal government. Payments for September, which should not be paid in advance, start to be paid on September 19th.

The first to receive will be the beneficiaries who have the Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 1. The benefit will be paid until the 30th of September for the other policyholders (see the calendar below).

A total of 20.2 million socially vulnerable beneficiaries received a minimum of R$600 in August referring to Auxílio Brasil. The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet reported the total number of beneficiaries for September, but stated that the government intends to include 803,800 families in the program, less than a month from the elections, which would bring the total number of beneficiaries to 21 million.

Aid Brazil is intended to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

information by phone

The beneficiary can call the phone 121 from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid.

It is also possible to obtain information about the benefit at Caixa's Call Center, at phone 111 .

Information by apps

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS), it is possible to log in using the Caixa Tem password. If not, just register.

In the Caixa Tem application, information about the benefit, such as balance and payment of installments, can be consulted.