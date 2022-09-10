Avril Lavigne starts show with sound failure at Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Avril Lavigne started the closing show at the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio this Friday (9) with a huge sound failure. The speakers are so low that the audience can barely hear anything.
A chorus of “turn it up” was much louder than the first song, “Girlfriend”.
The audience was already packed since before the show, which started at 9:30 pm, 15 minutes late. While Billy Idol was singing to a few people on the main stage, fans were already squeezing in front of Sunset
Avril Lavigne at the Sunset Stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
At each interval, the audience returned to the chorus, begging to turn up the volume. Gradually, they gave up and simply made choirs trying to sing together.
The chorus of “Complicated” in which only the fans could be heard was a bit of a touching moment and a bit of a revolt for anyone who wanted to hear Avril as well.
Before that, she gave a speech to which few people other than those near the railing reacted, as they just couldn’t understand.
Avril Lavigne performs on the fifth day of Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction
Rock in Rio 2022 has already had other shows with public complaints about the low sound, such as Iron Maiden, headliner on the first day. But Avril Lavigne’s was a mistake on another level.
In the middle of the show, while the most dedicated fans tried to take “My happy ending” in the chorus, a lot of frustrated people started to leave.