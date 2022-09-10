Away from TV, Luigi Baricelli goes through ‘transformation’ and becomes ‘spiritual coach’ | famous

One of the most striking and coveted faces of television drama in the 90’s and 2000’s is completely different nowadays. Famous for playing numerous leading man roles in TV Globothe actor Luigi Baricelliwho has been away from the small screens since 2017, adopted a new lifestyle that inevitably reflected in his new look.

With a beard and long hair in braids, the actor took a break from his artistic work to dedicate himself to a new lifestyle that he calls “awakening”. In an interview with the website The globeBaricelli declared that he became a “Spiritual Innovator” [Inovador Espiritual]after a long period of personal transformation and self-knowledge.

Regarding the critics on duty who judge his new lifestyle, Luigi was sincere: “Some people know me as an actor, others as a presenter, others as a businessman and others as Luigi or Luizinho. Many people find my transformation process strange and I don’t want to fit their label.“.

The actor, however, does not rule out the possibility of returning to the small screen, and revealed that depending on the invitation, he accepts at the time. “I never left [de ter vontade de voltar à TV]he just didn’t have the opportunity to do some work that connected with me. When I have it, I’ll accept it right away. But I don’t depend on it, I have the freedom to choose what I want to do“scored.

And as far as his permanent home is concerned, the 51-year-old actor pointed out that he prefers to say he lives on the planet. Earthbut which has the United States as a base, a country he has lived in for many years. “I usually say that I’m living on planet Earth for now. I don’t see myself with foreign exchange. As everything is a perception, I just see myself as part of this planet. But I still have it there [os Estados Unidos] as a base, I really like Orlando”.

With the new lifestyle, new habits also came. Luigi Baricelli told that he completely changed his diet, cutting meat from his diet and the consumption of alcoholic beverages. “I’ve always had a problem with gaining and losing weight since I was a child, because I didn’t see myself as part of the system. I went through a very big crisis for being fat, it’s a struggle. Still is. I don’t have the anxiety relationship anymore, but I like to eat. Today, no one contaminates me, only I can make myself become anxious again and eat compulsively”he concluded.

