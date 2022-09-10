Axl Rose, from Guns N Roses, apologizes for Rock in Rio – 09/09/2022 – Illustrated

Guns N ‘Roses closed the fourth day of Rock in Rio with a grueling show lasting almost three hours in the early hours of this Friday. Despite guitarist Slash’s impeccable performance, the band’s performance was marred by Axl Rose’s poor vocals.

A few minutes after the show, Rose took to Twitter to apologize for being bad at the show. “I want to apologize for being a little unwell, I’m glad it’s not Covid. I tried to hide my cough,” she says.

He took the opportunity to thank the fans and Rock in Rio. “What an incredible audience,” wrote the vocalist.

Several fans responded to him saying that he didn’t need to apologize. But there were also those who complained about the show. “I think you guys didn’t choose the setlist well. We expected to hear the songs from the previous albums, but that’s not what happened”, points out one of the tweets.

Rock in Rio continues this Friday and the weekend, with concerts by Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.