Baby, 84-year-old man and nine women are among the dead in a boat sinking in Belém (PA) – News

On Thursday (8), the shipwreck near the island of Cotijuba, in Belém, Pará, has left 12 dead so far. Among them was a baby, about 1 year old, nine women and an 84-year-old man. There were 82 people on the vessel; 63 were rescued alive and the rest are still missing. The 12th body, located on the morning of this Friday (9), has not been identified so far.





The tour would be made from the island of Marajó to Belém. According to Arout (Outeiro District Agency), the boat would have left the agency’s inspection area. One survivor reported that the speedboat started to rock a lot, the propeller broke and, with that, the water started to enter the boat. Then the boat gradually sank.

The 1-year-old victim was identified as Lívia Vitória Oliveira Seabra. Her body was released by the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and will be buried this Friday (9).

The other victims are Edineia Carneiro de Campos, Dalva Tereza Batalha Cabral and Ana Lídia da Serra Favacho. The institute did not disclose their age, but said they should all be buried in Belém.

The other people who did not survive after the shipwreck are Maria da Conceição Clemente da Silva, 61 years old; Erzeli Maria dos Santos Leal, 62; Izidoria Barbosa Assunção, 57; Marília Gonçalves de Souza, 63; Maria de Fátima Nascimento Conceição, 59; and Maria da Conceição Leal, 61.

Of the victims, only one man has been identified. Sebastião Pacheco was 84 years old. According to the institute, these bodies should be buried in the municipality of Marajó.

In a note, Arcon-Pa (Regulation and Control Agency for Public Services of the State of Pará) reported that it had notified the company responsible for the vessel and informed the Port Authority of the irregularity of the waterway transport.

According to the agency, the vessel did not have authorization from the state agency to carry out intercity passenger transport and made the trip from a clandestine port in the town of Camará, in Marajó.



* Intern under the supervision of Fabíola Perez



* With the collaboration of Matheus Previde, from Record TV



