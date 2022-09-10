Band vocalist is beaten by couple before concert in PE

Vocalist was beaten by a couple before the show – Photo: Reproduction / WhatsApp

Vocalist was beaten by a couple before a show she would do in Vitória do Santo Antão-PE

Images show the woman being attacked after leaving the car she was in

She claims the man is a military police officer, but the attackers have not been identified.

A woman was beaten by a couple in the early hours of last Wednesday (7) in Vitória do Santo Antão, Pernambuco. Soraya Oliveira, 23, is the lead singer of Banda Sedutora and was preparing for a show when she was attacked.

Footage recorded by a security camera and by witnesses show Soraya inside a silver car as a woman opens the vehicle door. The singer goes down and has her hair grabbed by the aggressor.

The two get into a physical fight, at which point the man appears, knocks Soraya to the ground and hits the victim repeatedly in the face. People still try to break up the fight, but to no avail.

“She opened the door and I got up. She grabbed my face and started hitting me. He came from behind and started punching me several times in the face. I was lying on the floor,” the singer told g1, adding that the woman bit one of her breasts.

Also to the portal, the vocalist explained that she arrived at the venue along with musicians and producers, who left the car to take instruments to the stage. Only Soraya and another vocalist, Bruna Leão, stayed in the vehicle.

At that moment, a man knocked on the window and asked them to move the car away, as he was preventing his car from leaving. The woman then asked the boy to wait a while, so that the other members could return and move the vehicle.

The man would then have started to urinate next to the car window, which was reprimanded by Soraya. According to her, it was at that moment that the woman appeared and the aggression began.

Man would be military police

Soraya assured that his attacker is a military policeman named Albenir and that he was drunk at the time of the attack. The Civil Police, however, reported that the suspect has not yet been identified.

The victim registered a police report in the early hours of the same day for bodily injury and damage/depredation, since the band’s car was damaged. The case is investigated by the Civil Police.

After the episode, Soraya was taken to a hospital, underwent tests and was subsequently discharged.