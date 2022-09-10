Barcelona takes drastic action against Atletico Madrid over ‘Griezmann case’

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

At the start of the European season, one of the facts that has drawn the most attention is the situation experienced by Antoine Griezmann at Atlético de Madrid. Despite being an absolute starter in the eyes of Simeone, the Frenchman has been doing little.

That’s because, if Griezmann plays for more than 30 minutes in 50% of Atletico Madrid’s matches this season, the club will have to pay 40 million euros to Barcelona. In this way, the player only enters after 60 minutes.

Barcelona plans to sue Atletico

However, Barcelona are not enjoying this at all. According to Mundo Deportivo, the culé club intends to sue Atletico Madrid, claiming that the Frenchman would have complied with the clause last season. That is, in the view of the culé club, the clause must be activated mandatorily.

It is Atletico’s word against Barcelona’s and, in fact, Spanish justice will have to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, despite the few minutes on the field, Griezmann continues to leave his goals. In the 5 games in which he was on the field, 3 goals have already been scored.

