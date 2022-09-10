BBC anchor rehearsed exhaustively to report Elizabeth’s death

British journalist and presenter Huw Edwards’ performance in the BBC’s London coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death has been the subject of much praise. Such precision, however, is not accidental.

A personal friend of the 61-year-old anchor, the writer Alastair Campbell told via social media that Edwards rehearsed exhaustively, for months, the best way to communicate the monarch’s death to the channel’s audience when it happened.

“Huw Edwards told me a few months ago that he had been preparing, practicing and even rehearsing in front of the bathroom mirror for this moment for some time. He also said that the Queen’s death would be the biggest challenge for the BBC in its history.” Campbell stated on Twitter.

The announcement of Elizabeth’s death was made by Edwards as soon as confirmation of the fact reached the broadcaster’s news department. At the time, the anchor wore a dark suit and black tie – protocol required by the channel for the announcement of the death of royalty.

“A few moments ago, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Palace has just issued this statement: it says ‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this night and will return to London tomorrow'”, were the words of Huw Edwards in the historical newsletter.