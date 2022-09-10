Behind the scenes, São Paulo tries to change the date of Brasileirão games in search of the best preparation for the South American final

During this Friday’s Sportscenter (9), Eduardo Affonso, reporter for disneyinformed how São Paulo will fight for changes in match dates

Last Thursday (8), the Sao Paulo achieved an exciting classification for the decision of the South American CONMEBOLon penalties, against the Atlético-GOin Morumbi, after winning 2-0 in normal time.

Amidst the celebrations for the guaranteed spot, Tricolor will try to adjust the calendar to reach the decision at the ‘tip of the hooves’.

According to information from Eduardo Affonsochannel reporter disneybrought during the sportscenter this Friday (9), the club will act behind the scenes to change the dates of the matches against Hawaiithe 27th and against the coritibaOctober 3, which will take place between the decision of the Sudamericana.

The match against Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, will take place on October 1st, in the city of Cordoba, Argentina.

“São Paulo will try behind the scenes to change two games. The one on Tuesday (27) against Avaí (because the team must be in Argentina on Wednesday because of Conmebol protocols) and the one on Monday (3) against Coritiba (because it is two days after the final). This will be fundamental for the preparation of the club”, said the reporter.

Despite being in the decision of the Sul-Americana, São Paulo has its concerns in the Brazilian championship. Rogerio Ceni’s team has only six wins in 25 matches and occupies the 14th place with 30 points conquered, five more than Coritiba, the first team in the relegation zone.

São Paulo’s next match will take place this Sunday (11), against Corinthiansin Morumbi, at 4 pm.