BH: nurses protest against STF decision to suspend salary floor – Gerais

Demonstration takes place in ‘sync’ with other mobilizations in Minas Gerais and Brazil (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Nursing professionals gathered in the hospital area of ​​Belo Horizonte, on the morning of this Friday (9/9), to defend the salary floor for the category. The demonstration was convened by the Union of Employees in Health Service Establishments of BH and Region (Sindeess), and takes place in sync with other mobilizations in Minas and in other parts of Brazil.

The category protests against the decision of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Lus Roberto Barroso, who last Sunday (4/9) suspended the requirement of Law nº 14.314/2022 that creates the national level of nursing. Barroso still gave 60 days for the Union and other public and private institutions to manifest themselves in the process. Nursing technician Ludmilla Correa, who was present at the demonstration, believes that the situation is heading towards a paralysis of professionals. “The question of the minimum wage has been discussed for a long time and when it was approved in the House and Senate it was fantastic, but now I have to leave my house, my chores, to fight for something that is already ours. a lack of respect”, said Ludmilla.

State of Strike

In response to the minister’s decision, union entities of the category have entered the State of Strike, that is, an alert that allows for a strike at any time. Sindeess followed the movement and today (9/9) published a public notice that makes the situation possible. The union has now summoned workers to assemblies on Monday (12) and Tuesday (13/9), at 7 am, so that the state of strike can be voted on. 700 people are expected to participate. However, the union’s thinking is not the standstill at the moment. Category asks for respect for Brazilian nursing. (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) “We want to mobilize workers to turn the situation around, and we have enough strength to fill the streets without having to take them out of hospitals”, explained the president of Sindeess, José Maria Pereira. With a base of around 30,000 professionals, if a strike is declared, the union expects that at least half of the force will decide to join the movement. If it happens, the stoppage will occur on a minimum scale of work.

Virtual judgment of the STF votes to suspend the law

State of strike to be voted on in assembly on Monday and Tuesday (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) Also this Friday (9/9), a virtual trial began on Minister Barroso’s decision to suspend the nursing floor. The review ends on September 16th, unless there is a request for a view or highlight, which could delay the decision. Barroso, the rapporteur of the case, voted in favor of maintaining the decision. For him, three factors still need to be analyzed: the financial situation of states and municipalities, employability, due to plausible allegations of mass layoffs; and the quality of health services.

The minister defended the analysis of the topic and pointed out difficulties. “On the one hand, there is the legitimate objective of the legislator to value health professionals, who were required to the limit of their strength. On the other hand, there are the risks of autonomy and financial health of federative entities, the impacts on employability in the sector and, therefore, on the very provision of health services”, says Barroso.

*Intern under the supervision of the sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira