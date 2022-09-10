Bitcoin Soars Again, Reaches $21,000 and Overshadows Ethereum’s Protagonism | Economy

Bitcoin soared again this Friday (9), reaching as much as $21,078, a level lost at the end of August, and overshadowing the leading role of ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency that is less than a week away from its biggest update.

The cryptocurrency’s rally is attributed to increased risk appetite as the dollar weakens, which also boosts the euro, yen, technology and commodity stocks.

Cryptocurrency analysts, however, have noted increased activity in digital currency futures markets, which is also putting pressure on cryptocurrency spot prices, Bloomberg reports. Riyad Carey, analyst at crypto house Kaiko, highlighted a jump in open interest in bitcoin futures on some of the biggest exchanges, such as FTX and Binance.

“It looks like there has been a bit of pent-up demand for bitcoin (and bitcoin volatility), which has been trading in a relatively tight range over the past couple of months with decreasing volatility,” Carey said in a message on Twitter.

Bitcoin’s movement is surprising because it has not been followed to the same extent by other cryptocurrencies, which have even greater volatility. This is the case with ether, the digital currency on the Ethereum network, which did not go much above $1,700, even after outperforming the other digital currencies in the price recovery with enthusiasm for the network’s upgrade next week.

At around 8:35 am ET, bitcoin was trading at $20,981.74, up 8.4% in 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Ether was at $1,703.25, up 4%. In reais, bitcoin stood at BRL 108,809.93 (up 7.49%) and ether at BRL 8,840 (up 2.9%), informed the MB.

For Andre Franco, head of research at MB, the recovery in digital assets on the last business day of the week shows that the uptrend of the market was not driven by the proximity to the Merge, which should take place in a maximum of 6 days.