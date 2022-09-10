Bolsonarista arrested for killing PT showed video to witness, admitted ‘bullshit’ and asked for help to escape

Bolsonarista Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 22, arrested in the act for the death of a PT member after an argument about politics, recorded a video of the victim’s body and showed it to a witness, asking for help to escape. This conversation took place shortly after he stabbed and tried to behead Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 44, on the night of Wednesday 7th, at a farm in Agrovila, rural area of ​​Confresa (MT).

The information was passed on by the delegate responsible for investigating the case, Victor Donizete de Oliveira Pereira. Rafael was arrested the next day, after looking for a hospital in the city to take care of a hand wound caused during the fight with Benedito.

Rafael confessed to the Civil Police. He stated that the motivation for the murder was a disagreement over politics, as he is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and his co-worker defended the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva (PT).

According to the delegate, on the day of the crime, there were only the victim and the suspect in the farm. The next day, a third person arrived at the scene to work and found the body at the scene. This witness has already given a statement to the police and, at the time, stated that Rafael asked for help to flee to another city. She, however, refused to cooperate with the suspect.

Rafael would still have shown the witness a video he recorded showing Benedito already dead and claiming that he “did something stupid”. Also according to the police, Rafael left his cell phone with this person who was at the farm the day after the crime, as he already predicted that he would be arrested, and then fled alone.

So far, six people have been heard by delegate Victor Donizete de Oliveira Pereira, responsible for investigating the case. Rafael went through a custody hearing on Thursday and had the arrest in the act converted into preventive, for a futile and somewhat cruel reason.

beheading attempt

Benedito was killed with knife and axe. The victim was from Goiás and was temporarily in Mato Grosso to work on the farm. The police try to locate her family.

According to the delegate, the suspect is a resident of the city and had gone to the farm in the countryside to get firewood to take to the ceramic company where he works in the city. However, he ended up fighting with his co-worker.

According to the Civil Police, at one point in the fight, Benedito would have punched Rafael in the chin, who took the knife and attacked the victim, with blows to one eye, forehead and neck.

After stabbing the victim, the suspect even tried to decapitate her with an axe.

At the hospital where Rafael sought help, staff informed the police about the case. The police already knew about Benedito’s death and took Rafael to the police station, where he confessed to the crime for political reasons.