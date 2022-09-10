Bolsonarista is assaulted as he passes by in a car with a sticker of Lula dressed as a prisoner at the door of a PT event | Rio de Janeiro

A confusion involving a bolsonarista and supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) ended in confusion in front of Clube dos Tamoios, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, on the morning of this Friday (9).

The entrance to the club was full of supporters of the PT candidate, who was participating in a rally for evangelicals at the venue. The confusion occurred before Lula arrived at the event.

A man who identified himself as Rodrigo Duarte passed very slowly in front of the club, with the car stickered with a photo of candidate Bolsonaro (PL) on the front window and a photo of candidate Lula dressed as a prisoner on the back window.

Bolsonarista car passes the PT candidate's event door

Supporters of the PT came to punch the car as he passed through the club’s door. The driver then stopped and got out of the car. And with his cell phone, he started filming the crowd.

According to witnesses, Rodrigo started asking who was going to hit the car, while making videos with his cell phone.

Duarte was then surrounded, had his cell phone taken from his hands and ended up being punched, which drew blood from his head.

The fight was circumvented by military police officers who were patrolling the region. Nobody was arrested.

Lula supporter killed in Mato Grosso

On Wednesday night (7), a man identified as Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, was murdered with a knife and ax during an argument over political issues.