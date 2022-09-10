





Bolsonaro calls PT a ‘plague’ and says he will ‘sweep’ the party into the ‘trash of history’ Photo: Poder360

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday, 9, during a rally in Araguatins (TO), that he will “sweep” the PT to the “garbage of history” if he is reelected. The statement comes on the same day that a supporter of the chief executive was arrested for having stabbed to death a voter of the former president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) after a discussion about politics in Confresa (MT).

“This plague is always against the population. These people do not produce anything, they only generate disgrace for the Brazilian people. With our reelection, with the election of (Ronaldo) Dimas here for the state government, you can be sure, we will sweep into the trash of history this so-called workers’ party, but which, in fact, is composed of unemployed”, declared the president, cheered by the militants. In the 2018 election campaign, the then candidate even talked about “shooting the gun”.

In a press conference held this Friday at a hotel in the south of Rio, Lula said that people are being induced to “exacerbated” violence and said that Bolsonaro does not realize that he is “arming organized crime” by facilitating the purchase of weapons. “This is a demonstration of the climate of hatred that is established in the electoral process, something totally abnormal, very serious”, declared the PT, alongside his candidate for vice, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

In his speech in Araguatins, Bolsonaro reinforced the defense of the ideological agenda that keeps the conservative electorate together: he said that the PT wants to decriminalize abortion, legalize drugs and impose what he calls “gender ideology”. “We can’t go wrong. We know it’s a fight of good against evil. The other side wants communism, the other side wants to disarm the good people of Brazil”, said the candidate for reelection.

The president also gave a nod to agribusiness. “You are the pride of our Brazil. You are the locomotive of our economy. You guarantee our food security,” he said. The rally in the city of Tocantins was organized by the Rural Union of Araguatins, and businessmen in the sector lead the donations of resources for Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign.

The president landed this morning in Imperatriz (MA), from where he left on a motorcycle to the city of Axixá do Tocantins (TO) and then to Araguatins (TO). He was accompanied by candidate for governor Ronaldo Dimas (PL), quoted in the speech, and Senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), government leader in Congress.