Bolsonaro campaign triggers TSE over Lula’s speech about the Ku Klux Klan

The campaign of the President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) triggered the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), this Friday (09), against the speech of the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) saying that the demonstrations in favor of Bolsonaro on the 7th of September looked like an event by the Ku Klux Khan, an American civil organization, founded in 1865, which defends white supremacy.

In the representation to the Court, made by the coalition “For the good of Brazil”, which supports the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro, the campaign asks the TSE to determine the exclusion of the video published on Lula’s social networks.

“The hateful offense perpetrated by Lula, therefore, is aimed not only at the opposing candidate, which would already be inexcusable, but at the millions of Brazilians who went with their families to the event to celebrate their love for their country,” reads an excerpt from the document. .

Lula’s statements that are being criticized were made at a rally in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense. At the time, the PT said that the pro-Bolsonaro acts only had blacks, browns, poor people and workers and that “the only thing missing was the hood” to be a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan (American group of white supremacists created in the South of the United States). in the 19th century).