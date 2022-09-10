‘Bora Bill’ and narrator are invited by Tik Tok to participate in Rock In Rio

from inside the Ceará for the Rock in Rio. Bill Morais and the announcer Josiano Morais, creator of the meme coming from Várzea football, were invited by the Tik Tok into the platform space at one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The guests travel this Friday night (9), towards Rio de Janeiro, where the event takes place.

The cousins ​​were invited to participate in the music festival. The narrator, however, will not be able to attend due to work and family reasons. Another who was summoned for the tour in Rio de Janeiro was the narrator Lenda Gonzalez.

You people from Ceará will be able to enjoy international shows like Dua Lipa, Green Day, Cold Play, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne. Among the national attractions, Ludmilla, Ivete Sangalo, Ferrugem, Thiaguinho and many others. The duo returns to Ceará on Monday night.

Bil Morais and cousin Josiano are residents of the district of Betânia, in Croatá. The new internet phenomena come from lowland football, the first is a coach and player while the second narrates the games. Videos of Josiano insistently calling his cousin during matches went viral on social media. Players from the Brazilian national team, such as Neymar, Richarlison and Marcelo even joined in the fun.

