‘Bora, Bill’: people from Ceará are invited to Rock in Rio after a video that went viral in floodplain football | Ceará

“I, my brothers Marcos Gonzalez and Morais (who unfortunately won’t be able to go) are very happy and full of gratitude for all these opportunities. Follow this adventure that will start now in our stories”, Bill shares on social networks. A third man, a friend of the other two, was also invited, but could not accept.

The music festival brings together national and international names this weekend in Rio de Janeiro. The schedule features shows by artists such as Guns N ‘Roses, CPM 22, Jessie J, Gloria Groove, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Duda Beat, Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa.

Bill and Marcos have gained prominence on social media in recent days after viralizing a video that shows the amateur football coach on the edge of the field, while the narrator seems to annoy him with constant screaming. Both are residents of Croatá, in the interior of Ceará.

The video was taken from a broadcast by TV 100 Futuro, a channel that broadcasts amateur football matches in the Croatá region. In social networks, the profile accumulates more than 130 thousand followers. The coach has more than 30,000 followers on his official profile.

In the video, Bill Morais’ son and wife also appear, who also gain attention from the narrator who shouts “Bora ‘Fi’ do Bill” and “Ali a mulher do Bill”. In another video, Bill’s mother also appears. The irreverence of the moment has gained thousands of likes, shares and comments on social media in recent days.