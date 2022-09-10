Botafogo alleges that Jorge Braga “broke professional obligations and duties” at SAF | botafogo

Botafogo made the departure of CEO Jorge Braga official. In note ( see below in full) the club alleges that the executive “resigned from the position of CEO almost immediately after the completion of the SAF, resulting in the breach of professional obligations and duties”.

The club also gave its version of the lawsuit filed by Braga:

– Braga now seeks payment from the Social Club and SAF for services that were in fact performed by third parties, resulting, unfortunately, in a legal dispute – states the note.

Jorge Braga arrived at the club in March of last year and participated in the whitewashing financial restructuring process, but since the arrival of John Textor, he has faced internal wear and tear. The lawsuit filed by Braga runs under judicial secrecy in a business court in Rio de Janeiro. SAF was notified of the action on Thursday afternoon (8).

Earlier, the businessman expressed himself, in a letter (check it out in full below), about its output:

– Anyone who saw how Botafogo was and what it became when it became SAF may not remember the difficult times that insisted on staying. Equalizing accounts, renegotiating and honoring debts, keeping salaries up to date, introducing a new work mentality, creating and protecting a culture of financial responsibility, recruiting, qualifying and training new managers, are just some of the aspects that were fundamental both for attracting of investors, but also to ensure a smooth transition in the first months of the new company formed – he said, in a press release.

Check out Botafogo’s note:

We confirm that Jorge Braga is no longer linked to SAF Botafogo. The Club will seek new management paths and is investing in all corporate and football areas, in line with the executive profile defined and led directly by John Textor. Regarding Mr. Jorge Braga, it is evident that he abdicated the position of CEO almost immediately after the implementation of the SAF, resulting in the breach of professional obligations and duties. Braga now seeks payment from the Social Club and SAF for services that were in fact performed by third parties, unfortunately resulting in a legal dispute.

Our attention will not be diverted. Our strategic planning for the coming years aims at a strong and winning Botafogo on and off the field, with its proud fans and repositioning our brand in the market at the height of its greatness.

All efforts are focused on building a project based on hard work, business ethics and competitive excellence. Botafogo will be led by those who are fully aligned and committed to these ideals. Our team is chosen and is at the service of the chosen.

Check out Jorge Braga’s letter in full:

To all Botafogo fans,

Today I end my cycle at Glorioso with only one feeling: that of accomplishment. I remember that when I received the invitation, I immediately saw the size of the responsibility it would be to lead a club of this magnitude in its process of transformation into SAF. At the same time, I didn’t think twice: helping Botafogo to resume the path of glory was a mission that needed to be accomplished.

In all respects, it will always be an honor to be able to remember that my name is written on some of the countless pages of this club’s gigantic and tradition-filled history. Getting here, however, would not have been possible without the help of so many collaborators, co-workers and, of course, without the support of this passionate crowd, who have always touched me with their affection and respect for my work.

I would also like everyone who wore and sweated the Botafogo shirt along with me to feel hugged and receive my sincere thank you. In particular, I would like to thank the Presidents Durcésio Mello, Mauro Sodré and André Souza, the Board Members João Pedro Figueira, Marcelo Figueira, Fred Bastos, the benefactors Fernando Pereira, Claudio Good, João and Walter Salles and the talented Laércio Paiva and André Chame, who never abandoned the fight for professionalization.

Anyone who saw how Botafogo was doing and what it became when it became SAF may not remember the difficult times that insisted on staying. Equalizing accounts, renegotiating and honoring debts, keeping salaries up to date, introducing a new work mentality, creating and protecting a culture of financial responsibility, recruiting, qualifying and training new managers, are just some of the aspects that were fundamental both for attracting of investors, but also to ensure a smooth transition in the first months of the new company incorporated.

