Boulos is threatened with a weapon during leafleting – 09/10/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Homeless leader and candidate for federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) was threatened by a gunman on Friday afternoon (9) during an agenda in São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater São Paulo.

He was with the candidate for state deputy for São Paulo Ediane Maria (PSOL) and about 30 people, including supporters and campaign members.

The group took a walk in the commercial center of the municipality, near Praça da Matriz, and handed out pamphlets to people there. At one point, when they were passing through Marechal Deodoro street, an unknown man would have turned and said to Boulos and Ediane and said: “I am Bolsonaro”.

According to the PSOL candidate, the two tried to talk to the guy. The man then claimed he was armed, lifted his shirt and put his hand on the handle of the weapon.

“It’s just that there were a lot of people, we were in broad daylight in a shopping center. And maybe that’s why he didn’t even raise his gun”, says the homeless leader.

And it goes on: “We said: ‘Calm down, calm down’. So our class left [do local] and he stood there, with his hand on his waist”.

Boulos says he will file a representation with the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE) so that the case is investigated. The expectation is that the authorities will eventually identify the author of the threats through images from security cameras that may be at the scene.

“It is regrettable that this campaign is being marred by scenes of political violence. [presidente Jair] Bolsonaro encourages this every day, but we will not be intimidated,” he adds.

The candidate says that he will continue with his agenda, but that he must consider ways to increase security.

as showed the Sheetepisodes linked to threats, attacks and tension related to the electoral dispute have been accumulating in Brazil since the pre-campaign.