Boulos is threatened with a weapon during the campaign: ‘They will not intimidate us’

According to the candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, an unknown man identified himself as a voter for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) before making the threat.

FÁBIO VIEIRA/FOTORUA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Guilherme Boulos is candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo



Candidate for federal deputy for the State of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) was threatened with a weapon last Friday, 9, while campaigning in the municipality of St Bernard. Through social media, the homeless leader shared a news about the matter and said that he will not give up his candidacy after the incident. “They won’t intimidate us,” he declared. In an interview with columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, Boulos revealed that he was distributing pamphlets to a group of about 30 people when he was approached by a man, who identified himself as a voter of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the candidate of the Socialism and Freedom Party, the unknown man said he was armed, lifted his shirt and put his hand on the handle of the revolver. “It was just that there were a lot of people, we were in broad daylight in a shopping center. And maybe that’s why he didn’t even raise his gun,” said the homeless leader. “We said: ‘Calm down, calm down’. So our gang left [do local] and he stood there, with his hand on his hip. “It is regrettable that this campaign is being marred by scenes of political violence. O [presidente Jair] Bolsonaro encourages this every day, but we will not be intimidated,” he concluded.