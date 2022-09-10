Brazil records 82 new deaths from Covid; moving average continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (9) 82 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,866 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 76 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -55% indicating downward trend.

Acre and Tocantins did not disclose Covid data until 8 pm this Friday. Alagoas, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Roraima and Sergipe did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 14,005 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,563,920 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 8,367. The variation was -43% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on the 31st.

In stability (9 states and the DF): CE, DF, AM, MT, SE, MS, AP, RR, GO, SC

CE, DF, AM, MT, SE, MS, AP, RR, GO, SC Falling (15 states): PB, AL, MA, RO, BA, PR, PA, RS, ES, PE, MG, SP, PI, RN, RJ

PB, AL, MA, RO, BA, PR, PA, RS, ES, PE, MG, SP, PI, RN, RJ Not disclosed (2 states): AC and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).