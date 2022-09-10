Brazilian and British paleontologists identify the oldest mammal on Earth in RS | Rio Grande do Sul

A group of Brazilian and British researchers managed to establish that small fossils found in Rio Grande do Sul in the early 2000s are the oldest mammals on planet earth. The discovery was published this Tuesday (6) in the English journal Journal of Anatomy.

The studies were carried out with the dentition of the Brasilodon quadrangularisfound in fossiliferous rocks from the Triassic/Norian period, dated as having approximately 225 million years. The materials were initially found in Faxinal do Soturno, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul, and later in other parts of RS. The small brasilodotids were only 20 cm long and resembled today’s small rodents.

“The materials were found in the early 2000s, but they did not have an established identity as mammals, they were established as reptiles, they were outside the mammary framework”, explains paleontologist Sergio Furtado Cabreira, PhD in Geology at the Graduate Program in Geosciences at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

The researcher was guided by Professor Cesar Leandro Schultz, who also signs the work alongside researchers from different institutions and areas.

Cabreira explains that the animal has been described in international literature since 2003 by paleontologist José Bonaparte, but that, at that time, “there were no academic tools to analyze the biology of the animal”. The researchers then created a new method that consists of analyzing the dentition of a set of three jaws.

“Our research showed, through microscopic analysis of the jaws and teeth, that these small animals already had diphodontia, that is, only a permanent dentition replacing the milk dentition”, explains Cabreira. In this way, it was possible to verify that the replacement of the teeth occurred within a “typically placental mammary pattern”, he explains.

The researcher states that the group started studying the material in 2004 and, “over the last few years we have been adding theoretical tools so that we could interpret the histological slides”. He points out that the animal’s jaw is about 2 centimeters.

According to Cabreira, the discovery changes the paradigm of what was understood until then as the first mammary characters. “Current methods of classifying what a mammal is will have to be readjusted”, says the researcher, including the academic bibliography on the genetics of the origin of mammals.

“What we’re seeing is that mammals are much older than previously thought,” he says.

UFRGS has a copy of the fossils that were studied on display at the Museum of Paleontology, along with their reconstruction. The visit is free, but it needs to be scheduled in case of a group of more than six people.

The Irajá Damiani Pinto Museum of Paleontology is located on Campus do Vale, in the Agronomia neighborhood of Porto Alegre, and is open every day from 9 am to noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm, except on Monday afternoons. On the museum page, it is also possible to make appointments and a Virtual Tour