Brazilian journalist takes coup for making records in Buckingham after the death of Queen Elizabeth II | Santos and Region

Brazilian journalist Cláudia Duarte and her husband, both from Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, were the victim of a scam applied by an app driver after they stopped in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, England, to register the movement. and the sentiment of tourists and Britons after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to verified by g1 This Friday (9), the couple was in the United Kingdom on a tour in recent weeks, and closely followed the historic Thursday (8) when the death of Elizabeth II was announced, considered the longest-lived queen in history. Due to the death, Claudia decided to go to the palace to register the movement, taking photos and videos.

In an interview with g1Cláudia said that she had left the last day of the trip free to shop, as the flight back to Brazil was scheduled for 17:00 [de Londres] from last Thursday. As soon as she finished picking out gifts, she and her husband called the car through the app.

They told the driver that they were just in time to catch the flight, but that they would make a stop at the palace for records on the queen’s situation, which would only take 10 minutes. Afterwards, they would go to the hotel to pick up their luggage and go to the airport.

Journalist from Santos was hit when he stopped in front of Buckingham Palace

Cláudia claims that the driver agreed and took them to his first and last stop, because, as soon as they distanced themselves, the driver took advantage and fled. “I took my backpack, which was lucky because it contained my passports. My husband had his wallet in his pocket, but he left three shopping bags in the car because they were too heavy to carry.”

The journalist believes she lost around 500 pounds on purchases, the equivalent of just over R$3,000 at the current price. “It’s not just about the money, but they were things I spent all day choosing. I had a pair of pants that my daughter would love and my mother’s birthday present,” she laments.

According to Cláudia, the husband called the app company to report what happened and the driver who stole the gifts, but until the publication of this article he had not yet received a response.

“I called the airport police and they [atendente] said that he has to wait 24 hours to see if the company can characterize it as theft, because suddenly he [motorista] He left not knowing he had a bag. I think it will be difficult. I didn’t want the money, but the things itself”, she concludes.

Queen Elizabeth II special seal

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The announcement was made through the official channels of the British royal family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” the British Royal House said on Twitter.

The queen’s four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, had traveled to Scotland when it was announced that the queen was under medical supervision. Her grandson Prince William also went to Balmoral Castle. In the afternoon came the news of the death. The 70-year reign makes Elizabeth the longest-lived British queen in history.

With the death of the monarch, her eldest son, now King Charles, assumes the throne of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries that have the British monarch as head of state, such as Australia and Canada. In the statement about Elizabeth’s death he is already treated as king.

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 6, 2022

