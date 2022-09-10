Brazilian managers are optimistic about the stock exchange; preferred action: Eletrobras

The Brazilian institutional investor is optimistic about the local stock exchange for the next three months — and sees Eletrobras, Itaú and Localiza as the best opportunities.

This is what a survey by Itaú BBA shows, which interviewed 46 Brazilian managers between August 24th and September 1st.

The survey showed that 52.2% of respondents have a positive view of the stock market in Brazil, 41.3% have a neutral perspective and only 6.5% have a negative assessment.

When the question was asked in relation to the American stock market, the scenario is opposite: 70.5% have a negative view, and only 4.5% are optimistic.

In Brazil, most investors are overweight in utilities, consumer/retail and large banks; and ‘underweight’ in steel/mining, construction, education and pulp and paper.

After privatization, Eletrobras was identified as the preferred action by 34.8% of respondents; Itaú Unibanco was chosen by 19.6% and Localiza was mentioned by 17.4% of investors.

The main factors pointed out when choosing a company were: strong cash generation; expected earnings review; and attractive valuations in relation to the historical average.

Already the main drivers of the Brazilian market in the coming months will be global inflation, global and local yield curves and elections, for respondents.

The survey carried out by Itaú BBA showed that most investors are poorly allocated to companies outside Brazil – 65.8% invest between 0 and 5% of assets under management in foreign companies.

Ana Paula Ragazzi