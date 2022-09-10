Judge Edioni da Costa Lima, from the 1st Criminal Court of Ceilândia/DF, sentenced an insurance broker to two years, four months and 24 days of imprisonment, plus 115 days fine, for practicing a coup in the sale of a health known as “false collective”. The sentence will be served in a semi-open regime due to recidivism.

In this type of fraud, the criminal harms the beneficiary by charging him a higher monthly fee (as if it were an individual plan), but inserts him into a collective policy of a shell company (as if he were an employee or partner of this company) through false documentation of corporate bond. and employment.

Broker is sentenced to prison for fraud in the sale of health insurance.(Image: Freepik)

In the case in question, the MP denounced the broker for obtaining an illicit advantage, obtained between October 2016 and April 2017, substantiated through fraudulent practice in the false contracting of a collective health plan (business), to the detriment of the victim, a person elderly, and health insurer, conduct that finds correspondence in art. 171, caput, of the Penal Code.

By analyzing the case file, the judge concluded that the materiality and authorship of the crimes were satisfactorily clarified and demonstrated.

“The evidence of embezzlement and of the accused’s authorship in the respective criminal practice is, therefore, robust, leaving it clear that the defendant used the ruse embodied in enabling fraudulent contracting on behalf of the victim.”

For these reasons, he established the sentence, in a semi-open regime, at two years, four months and 24 days of imprisonment, plus a fine of 115 days. It also sentenced the broker to pay R$ 11,930.01 in favor of the health plan victim of the fraud.

The office Fragoso Advogados participates in the case.