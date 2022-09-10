Bruna Linzmeyer dispenses with a bra to look at her girlfriend’s show

Bruna Linzmeyer was present at Rock in Riothroughout the afternoon of this Thursday (8). The actress took the opportunity to honor the show of her girlfriend, Marta Supernovaon the New Dance Order stage, and chose a very flashy look for the occasion.

Smiling, the artist, who played Madeleine in the first phase of the remake of wetlandfrom Globo, chose a look all marked by neon green and a fanny pack. Without a bra, the transparency of the clothing stole the show and left some parts of the beauty sample.

With a new look that became the target of criticism on social networks recently, Bruna Linzmeyer squandered beauty in the best waystraight from the front row of the presentation by Marta Supernova, with whom she has been together for about two years, and they live in the same apartment, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Recently, Bruna Linzmeyer published a declaration of love for her beloved, who in addition to being a DJ, is a visual artist. “My love, my quarantine partner. From here, movies are born (watch it, we’ll write and we’ll direct together an animated short called “tomate-canoe”), rivers flow from within us, caressing hugs on days of anguish, endless banter, company. How good it is to find yourself in a love relationship. Many kisses for this beautiful baby”wrote the famous.

