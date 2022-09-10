BTG makes offer for MMX assets, but displeases Eike and creditors – Money Times

O BTG Pactual made a direct proposal for the purchase of debentures issued by Anglo American and that are part of the bankruptcy process of the MMXthe former mining company Eike Batista.

The offer managed to put Eike and his creditors on the same side. Both are dissatisfied with the solution and are going to court, found out Estadão/Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

The understanding is that BTG is being favored, as the bank presented a proposal the day after the disclosure of the new conditions for the sale of debentures by Judge Claudia Helena Batista, of the 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte.

The decision eliminates the possibility again auctionwhich was scheduled for Monday, the 12th.

In addition, the deadline for submitting proposals would be three working days, starting at 6:00 pm on Monday. The idea was to guarantee the sale for at least R$ 360 million.

According to documents obtained by the report, BTG presented a proposal on Tuesday, which was promptly accepted by the judicial administrator of MMX.

XP Asset and Banco Modal expressed interest in joining the process yesterday.

However, as BTG’s proposal has already been accepted by the administrator, the other bidders would have to present an offer 1% higher than R$360 million and an additional 3% on the offer to fund the due diligence (prior investigation) made by BTG for the acquisition of the asset.

Direct sales should attract much less money than auctions – the last time the auction failed, the price was R$1.25 billion.

The funds raised will go towards reducing MMX’s debt, including the whistleblower agreement that the company signed with the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Wanted, BTG and XP did not comment until the closing of this report.

