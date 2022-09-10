Camila Cabello has already spoken Portuguese on TV and was Cinderella in the movies; see curiosities | Rock in Rio

At the time, Camila was a member of Fith Harmony, a group formed in the reality show X-Factor, and even risked a few words in Portuguese. That same year, she left the formation – generating a lot of repercussion in the international press.
Camila Cabello spends Portuguese on the ‘Caldeirão’ stage at the time of Fith Harmony — Photo: Inácio Moraes / Gshow)
First Latin Cinderella
When she launched her acting career, Camila Cabello soon played an iconic character, Cinderella! And she celebrated being the first Latina in that role, in the 2021 film. “We’ve never seen this representation before,” Camila told Variety.
Camila Cabello in Cinderella — Photo: IMDB reproduction
Reply by Carla Perez
Oops! But what about Cinderella from Bahia? Carla Perez jumped on the bandwagon and jokingly claimed the post of the first Latin Cinderella. In other words, if there’s already a ‘bullshit’ in Brazil, Camilla is already home!
In addition to successful work in music and film, dating another international star has been associated with Camila’s name in recent times. The public’s darling couple ended in 2021, to the sadness of fans.
Remember the relationship:
And she is already in Brazil for the Rock in Rio concert. And returning the love of the fans: