Camilla, the new queen consort | World

She is the love of Charles’ life, his confidante since youth and his wife of 17 years. And now she is his queen consort.

The public has grown used to seeing Camilla alongside her husband at major national and international events and celebrations, but as she admitted, this is far from easy.

Few women have been as publicly maligned as Camilla Parker Bowles. She was “the other woman” at the end of the century’s marriage, endlessly compared to Diana, Princess of Wales.

By choosing Charles, she changed her life. For years she was hounded by the press, her character and appearance relentlessly attacked. But she weathered the storm and gradually cemented her position as the oldest female member of the Royal Family.

It’s been quite a journey for the woman Prince Charles is said to have fallen in love with immediately when they met in their early 20s.

Queen Elizabeth II’s full acceptance took time, but in her later years she was unequivocal in her support of Camilla. The new queen may never achieve full public acceptance, but as she said in an interview with Vogue earlier this year: “I kind of get over it and move on. You have to get on with life.”

Marrying the heir to the throne would not have been the foreseeable future for Camilla Rosemary Shand, who was born on July 17, 1947. Her family was upper-class, wealthy and well-connected, but definitely was not royalty.

She grew up in a loving, close-knit environment, playing with her brother and sister on a quaint family estate in Sussex. Her father, Bruce Shand, a retired Army officer, liked to read bedtime stories, and her mother, Rosalind, took the kids to school, everyday activities, and the beach. It was a very different childhood from Charles, who spent long periods without his parents as they traveled the world.

A school in Switzerland prepared Camilla for debutante life in London society. She was popular, and from the mid-1960s onwards, was in an intermittent relationship with a Home Cavalry officer named Andrew Parker Bowles.

In the early 1970s, she was introduced to the young Prince Charles. According to Jonathan Dimbleby, who wrote a biography of the prince, “she was affectionate, she was unassuming and – with all the intensity of first love – he fell in love with her almost instantly“.

But the timing was not right. Charles was still in his early twenties and pursuing a career in the Navy. He left for an eight-month mission abroad in late 1972. And while he was away, Andrew asked Camilla to marry him, and she accepted. Why not wait for Charles to make the proposal? Friends speculated that she simply never saw herself as a queen.

As despised as Charles might have felt, they continued to be a part of each other’s lives. They frequented the same social circles, Charles and Andrew played polo together, and the couple asked Charles to be godfather to their first child, Tom. Photographs of Charles and Camilla at polo dates show a relaxed intimacy.

In the summer of 1981, Charles met and proposed to young Diana Spencer. Still, Camilla was a part of his life. In Diana: Her True Story, author Andrew Morton detailed how Diana nearly called off the wedding two days earlier after finding a bracelet Charles had made for Camilla engraved with the letters ” F” and “G” – their affectionate nicknames for each other were Fred and Gladys.

That Diana struggled with Camilla’s relationship with her husband is unquestionable. Charles insisted that they only resumed their romance when their marriage “failed irretrievably”. But, as Diana so memorably stated in the now-discredited BBC Panorama interview in 1995, “there were three in this marriage.”

As Charles and Camilla’s marriages deteriorated, some of the headlines were excruciating, perhaps none more so than the details of a late-night phone call secretly recorded in 1989 and made public four years later. Charles’ expressed desire to be Camilla’s tampon made clear the level of intimacy between them.

Camilla’s divorce was finalized in 1995. Charles and Diana’s marriage officially ended in 1996.

It is a sign of the strength of feeling Camilla had for Charles that she chose to stay with him despite the public hostility and disruption he caused to her own family, especially her two children, Tom and Laura.

Tom Parker Bowles spoke about the days when paparazzi used to hide in the bushes outside the family home in Wiltshire. “There is nothing anyone can say about our family that would offend us,” he wrote in The Times newspaper in 2017, adding, “My mother is bulletproof.”

Of those days Camilla said, “Nobody likes to be watched all the time. You just have to find a way to live with it.”

Finding a way to deal with the criticism became even more difficult in 1997, after Diana’s death. Publicly, Charles focused on his sons William and Harry, and Camilla slipped out of sight. But their relationship continued.

Charles’ position was that Camilla was non-negotiable in his life, and so he began a carefully choreographed campaign to rehabilitate her in the public eye. It all started at the Ritz Hotel in 1999, where they went out together late at night after celebrating Camilla’s sister’s 50th birthday. Six years later, they were married in a small civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Any concerns the couple might have had that the crowd might react negatively to the newlyweds proved unfounded, as they were met with cheers from well-wishers.

But for many years, debate continued over whether she would ever be known as queen. Although legally authorized to use the title, the official position was that she would be known as the Princess Consort, as a way of appeasing those who blamed her for the breakup of Charles and Diana’s marriage.

In the end, the matter was settled by the queen, who said in 2022 that it was her “sincere wish that when the time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort”. Here was confirmation that Camilla had won her place at Charles’s side. Any public debate was effectively ended.

If the Queen was initially suspicious of Camilla, Princes William and Harry must have been even more suspicious. Both had to deal with the public separation of their parents’ marriage and then the death of their mother when William was 15 and Harry was just 12.

In 2005, a few months after the wedding, Harry, now almost 21, said that Camilla was a “wonderful woman” who made his father very happy. “William and I love her very much and get along very well with her.”

Little has been said by both brothers about their feelings for Camilla in the years since. However, looking at the interactions and body language between William, his wife Catherine and Camilla at public engagements, there is an affection and familiarity that suggest relations, at least with the Cambridges, are good.

Now in her mid-70s, Camilla’s life revolves around supporting her husband and family. Her relationship with Windsor may make headlines, but out of the spotlight, Camilla is also an enthusiastic grandmother of five. She has kept her home in Wiltshire, where she goes to relax.

“She has a very close and supportive family and a close group of old friends,” her nephew Ben Elliott told Vanity Fair magazine. “She adores her husband, children and grandchildren.”

Camilla has also made her mark in areas that she is passionate about:

• raising awareness of osteoporosis, which afflicted her mother and grandmother; • highlighting difficult topics such as domestic abuse, rape and sexual violence; • seeking to convey her father’s inherited love of books with an Instagram book club.

Perhaps because she arrived late in life, she seems almost embarrassed by the noise that surrounds her.

While covering a charity reception at Clarence House, I saw the Duchess peeking from the corner at the top of the stairs, checking that everyone was ready. Glad we were, she went downstairs and gave the charity’s chief executive an enthusiastic hug and kiss.

During the lockdown, the Duchess spoke of her sadness at not being able to give her grandchildren a “big hug”. As the restrictions eased, she clearly enjoyed being able to show affection physically again.

Watching her work in a room, it’s clear that she can put people at ease. She doesn’t hide the fact that she finds having to give speeches stressful, but she’s gained confidence over the years.

Charles and Camilla have been married for 17 years. In public, their connection is obvious. A shared look, a laugh – rarely is there an event where at some point they don’t seem to be sharing a private joke.

“They love and respect each other and laugh at the same thing,” Elliott told Vanity Fair.

They live lives of luxury, but under the most intense scrutiny, and the pressure can be relentless.

“It’s always nice to have someone on your side,” Prince Charles told CNN in the run-up to his 10th wedding anniversary. “She’s a huge support and sees the funny side of life, thank God.”

“Sometimes it’s like ships sailing at night,” she said of their life together, “but we always sit together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have our time.”

The king’s role is a lonely one – and Charles’ reluctance to give up Camilla is perhaps because he knew she was the only person who could provide the companionship he would need in the role he is taking on.