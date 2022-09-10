Can Auxílio Brasil guarantee a R$2,500 loan?

Very soon, the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be able to take out the payroll loan. According to Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship, the release of the credit should happen in September.

Although financial institutions are already pre-registering, an official release date has not yet been set. Well, the last adjustments and regulations of the payroll are being made so that it is available to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

Conditions of the Consignment of Aid Brazil

Many citizens who are part of the social program are anxiously waiting to hire the modality. Therefore, there are questions about the conditions of the loan, such as value, interest rate and installments.

Thus, “the Ministry of Citizenship clarifies that, for the payroll loan intended for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, the interest rates, payment terms, number of installments and grace period will be defined by the financial institutions registered to carry out the operation.”

Payroll amount of BRL 2,500

Each financial institution authorized to operate with the credit modality will define the total value of the loans. Thus, there is no fixed amount, however, some institutions are already studying the release of amounts between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 2,500.00.

According to Ronaldo Bento, about 17 banks will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making consigned credit available to this population”, he said.

Some banks have already confirmed the credit operation as of September, such as:

In addition, according to Banco Agi, the release of the modality is confirmed. “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to INSS beneficiaries and now also offers it to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries,” said the institution.

However, some financial institutions have already announced that they will not offer payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries, such as Bradesco, Itaú and Santander.

