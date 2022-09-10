Can people who had covid suffer more serious flu paintings? – 09/09/2022

After two unusual years due to social isolation and the use of a mask to contain the coronavirus, which also contributed to protecting people from catching other infectious diseases, the 2022 flu season seems to have returned to normal.

With the end of the restrictions, the flu has returned to spread around as before this winter. Among those who have caught the flu and already had covid, a common report is that the flu was much stronger than it used to be, causing great body pain, fatigue and a cough that lingers for weeks. But does that make sense?

The expert answer to this question is: it depends. “We need to know how serious the covid was and how it was after the disease, if there was any sequel”, says infectologist João Prats, from BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa, from São Paulo.

According to him, people infected with the coronavirus who faced a period in a coma, needed dialysis or had serious damage to the lungs may, indeed, be at greater risk of catching the flu, especially if they are in the known more vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and individuals with comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity and heart problems.

Prats makes a parallel with an American study, still in pre-print (that is, which still needs to be reviewed by other scientists to be validated and published in a journal), which showed that elderly people who already had covid were at greater risk of developing conditions. more severe in the second infection by the disease.

“The research only talks about coronavirus, but as influenza is also a respiratory virus, I believe that the risk is quite similar to the one presented”, he explains.

Infectologist Demetrius Montenegro, head of the infectology sector at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital, in Recife, and a consultant for the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases), also recalls that patients with influenza tend to evolve negatively, mainly due to subsequent bacterial infections, such as those that cause pneumonia.

“Recovered patients from covid who have had very extensive lung damage may indeed be more vulnerable to bacterial pneumonia if they contract influenza” Demetrius Montenegro, infectious disease specialist

On the other hand, patients who had the mildest version of covid-19, that is, mild symptoms without the need for hospitalization and intubation, are unlikely to have complications if they contract the flu later.

“For vaccinated people, covid-19 is turning into a respiratory infection like any other, without causing more serious health problems,” says pulmonologist Elie Fiss, a doctor at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz and professor at the ABC School of Medicine.

Is the flu deadlier in 2022?

Not exactly. What is probably happening is that, in 2020 and 2021, the rates of contamination by the influenza virus were well below what usually occurs in the so-called “high season” of the virus, which begins in March and goes until the end of winter, in September. .

As we have already said, this was a consequence of the health measures implemented to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the most tense period of the pandemic.

Therefore, for two years, we had the false impression that influenza had stopped circulating and was no longer a threat, capable of causing a flu-like illness that knocks many people down and leaves some people in bed. But the disease has never ceased to be a worrisome problem. “People underestimate the severity of influenza, especially in the elderly and children,” laments Montenegro.

“If everyone kept wearing a mask when they had some respiratory symptoms, for example, we could reduce the number of people infected with the flu, as we were able to do previously”, he believes.

Another important issue is that, due to this false impression of safety, the flu vaccine, like so many others in the vaccine calendar, was neglected and reached unsatisfactory rates of immunization throughout the country.

“It is common for people to seek the vaccine when an outbreak occurs”, says Prats, “but the right thing was to be vaccinated before it happened, to be properly protected”, he says.

It is also worth remembering that the elderly and children should take the vaccine to protect themselves from pneumonia, the main complication generated by the flu virus, which can lead to death.

