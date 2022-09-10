Capital Inicial plays for the 8th time at Rock in Rio with repeated setlist and pro-democracy speech | Rock in Rio 2022

“Capital Inicial is completing 40 years on the road and life begins at 40”, celebrated Dinho Ouro Preto at the opening of the main stage of Rock in Rio this Friday (9).
But, despite the renovation speech, little has changed in Capital Inicial’s concert at the festival. In its eighth participation, the group repeated the setlist with the same hits as always, released between the late 1980s and early 2000s, without major surprises in the arrangements.
“Four times you” opened the show with some excitement from the audience, which was losing enthusiasm. In “First Mistakes”, the vocalist needed considerable time to regain the public’s attention.
Audience chorus during chorus of “First Mistakes”
A chorus of protests against President Jair Bolsonaro formed next and continued during “Fatima”.
“Long live Brazilian democracy”, said the vocalist. “There will be no coup. It must be said that violence and ignorance will not pass.”
Capital Inicial show has protest against the government in “What country is this?”
It was the cue for “What country is this”, presented with a fireworks show and more protests from the audience. “This is the trail of Brazilian dystopia”, she defined.
The only cover was “Should I Stay or Should I Go”, a song by the British punk group The Clash, which had already appeared in Capital Inicial’s performance at Rock in Rio in 2011.
Dinho Ouro Preto leads the show of Capital Inicial on the Mundo stage of Rock in Rio — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1