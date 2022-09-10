Captain America’s Black Panther Game “Announced”

Marvel and Skydance New Media revealed Captain America’s game with Black Panther during the D23 Expo. Without giving too many details about platforms or release date, the trailer showed clues of a threat from Hydra and the joining of four heroes to fight an unknown evil.

In the game, young Steve Rogers will fight alongside Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the current World War II Black Panther. Together with them, Gabriel Jones, from the US Army, and Nanali, leader of Wakanda’s spies, will have a big mission ahead of them.

Watch the Captain America and Black Panther game trailer below:

This has yet to be confirmed, but Captain America’s game with Black Panther may have direct influences from the arc. Flags of Our Fathers, from the comics. Hudlin’s script puts the heroes in direct conflict with the Nazis, so it’s worth keeping an eye out.

The rumor about the title began to circulate in recent days, and was confirmed with the description of the game, released by the studio through Geoff Keighley, TGA presenter. Now we can only wait for more information about the release date, platforms and gameplay style.

More on the Skydance project with Disney

Amy Hennig, former director of Uncharted, is responsible for Captain America’s game with Black Panther. At the time of the announcement of the partnership, she commented the following:

I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game. Such a universe sums up all the action, mystery and emotion of the adventure genre I love and delivers a seamless interactive experience.

About the gameplay of the work, Amy Hennig said that prepares a much more inviting proposal compared to Uncharted — expectations were created, right?

