Cara Delevingne is seen in a delicate situation in the US and worries fans; Family plans model intervention

The recent appearances of Dear Delevingne have worried family and friends. Recently, the model was seen in a delicate situation at an airport in the United States. In this ocasion, the blonde was barefoot, apparently nervous, with disheveled hair and visibly out of her mind..

According to Daily Mail sources, the Hollywood star had been spotted earlier with her feet dangling from a car window on her way to the venue. She would be two hours late for a flight on rapper Jay-Z’s private plane. However, about 45 minutes later, she reportedly left the aircraft.

In the videos that are circulating on the internet, it shows Delevingne walking in circles, extremely nervous, leaving her cell phone until it falls to the floor. The images left fans worried about the situation, especially since it’s not the first time she’s been caught in a delicate moment..

Last week, she was seen smoking some kind of pipe while sitting alone in a car. According to The Sun newspaper, family and friends of the famous plan an intervention so that the model receives the necessary help.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need.” explained a source close to Cara Delevingne to the newspaper.