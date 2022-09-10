Cara Delevingne will undergo intervention from family and friends

The family and friends of Cara Delevingne, 30, are concerned about the model’s health and are planning an intervention in the girl’s life. Recently, the star of “Paper Towns” (2015) was caught by paparazzi in delicate situations, which served as warning signs to his acquaintances.

On Monday (5), Cara was seen with her dog, Alfie, and an assistant in Los Angeles. At the time, the actress was disheveled, barefoot and wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt. She would be two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the artist was seen leaving the jet, which did not take off, about 45 minutes later – it is not known if she was ejected or left the vehicle on her own. Back on the runway, visibly nervous, the model dropped her cell phone on the floor several times.

Due to episodes like this, which have become frequent in Cara’s daily life, the actress’ family and friends plan an intervention. According to a source in The Sun newspaper, everyone is “extremely concerned”.

“This situation has been going on for a few weeks now, and now Cara’s family is involved. We’re talking about doing some sort of intervention to make sure she gets the help she needs,” the source said.

“The consensus is that she needs a few weeks to fully rest — no drinking, no partying, and most importantly, eating healthy, full meals. Cara is incredibly smart, but she still needs help sometimes. her in a rehab center for some kind of detox,” the person concluded.