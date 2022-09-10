Carlos Eduardo apologizes to Arana, from Atltico: ‘I was reckless’

photo: Play Instagram Carlos Eduardo apologized for cart in Guilherme Arana

Striker Carlos Eduardo, from Red Bull Bragantino, posted a video this Friday (9/9) apologizing to Guilherme Arana and stating that he was reckless. After the athlete from São Paulo played hard last Wednesday (7/9), the Atlético side suffered a serious injury to his left knee and will only return next season, thus missing the World Cup.

As highlighted by the doctor from Galo, Rodrigo Lasmar, Arana had a serious injury to his left knee, rupturing some important structures. The lateral injured the posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, tore the root of the medial internal meniscus and still had a cartilage injury, thus a very complex injury.

With a lot of emphasis on Guilherme Arana’s dream of playing in the World Cup, Carlos Eduardo apologized through his social network and confirmed the recklessness in the move that resulted in the winger’s injury.

“Passing by to apologize again to Guilherme Arana for what happened. I think that, in the moment of wanting to help my team, I ended up being reckless in my entry, which collided with the injury, which took away his dream, the dream from his family, friends, his fans, who I know everyone was rooting for him to be called up and I was also rooting for him”, said Carlos Eduardo.

Arana’s injury occurred at the end of the match against Red Bull Bragantino, held in Mineiro last Wednesday (7/9), for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Atlético player suffered a car from Carlos Eduardo and got his leg stuck on the lawn. Even after admitting that he was reckless, the striker of the São Paulo team said it was an accident at work.

“I never wanted to take this dream away from him. Unfortunately, it was an accident at work. I sincerely apologize to him. As I sent him a message right after the game was over. Eleven o’clock at night was apologizing to him, who was nothing serious,” said the Red Bull Bragantino striker, who continued to justify himself.

“I called Keno and asked him to inform me about what was happening. But unfortunately it happened. It wasn’t what I wanted. I didn’t want to spoil the athlete’s dream at all. rooting for him. I hope he gets well, has a good recovery, that he is at peace, that he can forgive me for what happened and may God bless his life a lot. I hope he gets well and sorry my friend , I’m really sorry”, concluded Carlos Eduardo.