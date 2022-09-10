Cássio doesn’t stay on the fence, says who will be the Libertadores champion, chooses the 3 best goalkeepers in Brazil and is straight about the best striker he faced

Goalkeeper Cássio is the great attraction of the review this Friday (9), at 22:00 (Brasília time), broadcast by ESPN at the Star+

Guest of review this Friday (9), which will air at 22:00 (Brasília time), with a live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+the goalkeeper cassioof Corinthianswas challenged by the ESPN.com.br answering several “thorny” questions in less than a minute and didn’t stay on the fence.

Straightforward, he didn’t hesitate when asked about the next champions of the CONMEBOL Libertadores and gives Brazil’s Cupfor example.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The shirt 12 was also quick to choose the best goalkeeper in the world, the three best archers in Brazilian football and the best striker he faced in his career.

Check out Cassio’s answers below.:

THE DEFENSE OF YOUR LIFE?

Against Vascoat Libertadores 2012.

TOP 3 BEST GOALKEEPERS IN BRAZIL?

Fabio (Fluminense), Weverton (palm trees) and Everson (Atlético-MG)

BEST GOALKEEPER IN THE WORLD?

Today, the Neuer (Bayern Munchen).

BEST ATTACKER YOU’VE EVER FIGHT?

Paolo Guerrero.

BEST TECHNICIAN YOU HAVE EVER WORKED WITH?

Tite.

WORLD CUP: DREAM OR REALITY?

Reality, we are playing, we have the possibility.

WHO WILL BE THE LIBERTADORS CHAMPION THIS YEAR?

Atletico-PR.

WHAT ABOUT THE BRAZILIAN CUP?

Let’s work to be Corinthians.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE FOR ANOTHER BRAZILIAN TEAM TO BE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP?

I hope the shortest possible time.

AND WHICH WILL BE THE NEXT BRAZILIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP?

What wins the next Libertadores, it could be.