CBF denies postponement, and Juventude travels on game day with Palmeiras to São Paulo | Brazilian series a

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on CBF denies postponement, and Juventude travels on game day with Palmeiras to São Paulo | Brazilian series a 2 Views

read more
+ Felipe Pires withdraws racial slur complaint against fan

The alviverde delegation expects to arrive at the hotel in São Paulo around 1:30 pm, seven hours before the match with the Brasileirão leader.

The club made contacts with the CBF on Friday night, but, according to football vice-president Osvaldo Pioner, the tight schedule and the broadcast grid were justifications given for maintaining the game. The logistics information was confirmed by Pioneer to the ge.

Youth cannot travel to São Paulo — Photo: Fernando Alves/Juventude

The difficulty for Juventude to make the trip to São Paulo started earlier. The flight was scheduled for 17:25, but the plane that would make the stretch cannot land in Caxias do Sul. The city’s airport was closed due to bad weather.

Juventude then tried to board a flight at 8:30 pm in Porto Alegre. This definition took place shortly after 7:00 pm and there was no time to travel by land to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, about 130 km away from the city of Serra.

Now, the alviverde delegation sleeps in Porto Alegre and travels in the late morning to São Paulo.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Flamengo x Globo: club takes action against the broadcaster in court – 09/09/2022

In good form on the pitch, Flamengo opened a new legal dispute against Grupo Globo. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved