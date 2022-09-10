Ceará vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Ceará receives Santos at 4:30 pm this Saturday, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza. The duel is valid for the 26th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In the first round, the teams drew goalless. Now they are reunited with new commanders and in need of victories.

Ceará has not yet won in the return. The team has 28 points and is 15th in the Serie A table. It will be the first meeting between Lucho González and the Alvinegro de Porangabuçu fans. As home team, until the 25th round of the Brasileirão, Vovô has a 33.3% success rate, won twice, drew six and was defeated in two games.

Santos seeks to rediscover the path of victories in the Brasileirão. After drawing with Cuiabá and being defeated by Goiás, Peixe fell in the table and moved away from the goal of reaching the G-6, which would give a place for the next Copa Libertadores da América. Lisca’s men are also trying to improve their performance as a visitor in the competition. There were only two victories away from Vila Belmiro, against Juventude and Coritiba.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match with narration by Sérgio Arenillas, comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson, and Fernanda Colombo at Central do Apito.

Ceará – coach: Lucho González

It will be Lucho González’s second match in command of Ceará. The coach will not be able to count on Vina and Jô, who are on automatic suspension. The midfielder added the third yellow card, and the striker was punished with a red card after a scolding with the referee of Flamengo x Ceará. After two away games, defender Luiz Otávio trained normally during the week and is again an option. The player was in the medical department treating knee discomfort.

Probable lineup: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson and Lima (Guilherme Castilho); Jhon Vásquez, Mendoza and Zé Roberto.

hanging: Gabriel Lacerda, Michel Macedo and Lucas Ribeiro.

Who is out: Kelvyn, Lindoso, Cléber and Rigonato (DM), Jô and Vina (suspended).

Santos traveled to Fortaleza with three absences: Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Ângelo. With the casualties, coach Lisca will be forced to make a change in the team’s midfield for the fourth game in a row in the Brazilian Championship and the trend is that Camacho will be chosen to play in front of defenders Maicon and Eduardo Bauermann.

Probable starting lineup: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo.

hanging: Felipe Jonatan, Madson, Bruno Oliveira and Jhojan Julio

Who is out: Carlos Sánchez (left thigh injury), Rodrigo Fernández (right thigh injury) and Ângelo (called up to the U-20 National Team).

