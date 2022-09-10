Ceará x Santos for the Brasileirão: check schedule, where to watch, guesses and probable lineups – Play

O Ceará receives this Saturday (10), at 16:30, the saintsin a match valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. The Voice wants to end negative streak in competitionwhich already lasts seven games without a winand still break taboo against opponent. The duel promises to have a good audience in the Castelão Arenain the capital of Ceará.

O 1-1 draw against Flamengo, away from home, gave spirit to the team that is still getting used to the new coach Lucho González. The Argentine will command the team for the first time at Arena Castelão. There are three rounds parked in 15th placeO voice now has 28 points, three more than Cuiabá, the first team in the Z4, and wants to get out of the uncomfortable position.

O Alvinegro from Porangabuçu will face an old acquaintance on the other side. Lisca, former coach of Vozãois who commands the Santos that occupies now the 10th position, with 34 points. The team has not won for two matches and comes from defeat, in Vila Belmiro, by 2 to 1 to Goiás.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by SporTV, Premiere, Green (AM 810)in addition to Diário do Nordeste Real Time.

what time

The match will be held at 16:30, this Saturday (10).

guesses

Escalations (likely)

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson and Lima (Guilherme Castilho); Jhon Vásquez, Mendoza and Zé Roberto. Technician: Lucho Gonzalez.

Saints: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo. Technician: Lisca.

SECOND WORST COMMANDMENT

THE last time Ceará won at homein the Brasileirão, it was in the July 19thwhen it got the better of the Avaí 1-0, for the 18th round. Since then, the team has stumbled and accumulated negative results that made Ceará the second worst home team in Serie A, just ahead of Youth. In 12 matches at Arena Castelão, Alvinegro has two wins, four defeats and six draws.

The team will have, once again, a good attendance of the public. You promotional ticketswith entries from BRL 10is one more ingredient to attract the fans to the stadium and push Ceará to the path of victories again.

TABO AGAINST SANTOS

O Vozão has not beaten Santos in the Brasileirão for almost 12 years. The last time was for Série A 2010, when Ceará surpassed the Neymar’s team 2-1in the old Castelão stadium. Magno Alves and Geraldo scored for the team Dimas Filgueiraswhile the striker Keirrison discounted for Alvinegro Praiano.

Since then, teams faced each other 11 times by the national elite, with the Fish conquering seven wins, plus four draws. At the general cut, there were 18 meetings in Serie Awith three triumphs for Ceará, against eight for the Vila Belmiro team and seven draws. For the first round of this year, the confrontation ended in 0-0, at Arena Barueri.

WHO IS OUT

For his second appointment ahead of Ceará, Lucho González will not be able to count on Vina and Jôwhich fulfill automatic suspension. After two games awaydue to discomfort in the knee, defender Luiz Otávio trained normally and is again an option. At DM Alvinegro, Gorgeous and Rigonate are at the beginning of the transition, but are still outside.

Subtitle:

Vina took the third yellow card against Flamengo and does not play against Santos Photograph:

Felipe Santos/Ceará SC

On the Santos side, the decrease is in relation to the Uruguay midfielder Carlos Sánchez recovering from injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh. Besides him, the Peixe cannot count on the steering wheel Rodrigo Fernández that treats injury to the right thigh, nor with angelowhat defends the Brazilian Under-20 National Team.

TECHNICAL SHEET | CEARÁ X SANTOS

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 09/10/2022 (Saturday)

Time: 16:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Fourth referee: Luciano Miranda (CE)

