Cearense from the meme “Bora Bill” is invited to watch Rock In Rio

Protagonist of the meme “Bora Bill”, which has gone viral on social media in recent days and even reached Neymar, Bill Morais will follow Rock In Rio closely, at the invitation of Tik Tok Brasil. The festival has been taking place in Rio de Janeiro since the last week.

Through social networks, the cearense announced on social networks that he will watch the musical event directly from the wonderful city:

In addition to Bill, Tik Tok Brasil also invited Marcos Gonzales and Josiano Morais, who will not be able to attend, to attend the music festival. The duo is part of the song “TV 100 Futuro”, which was responsible for creating the meme “bora Bill”.

the origin of the meme

The meme is authored by the channel “TV 100 Futuro”, which was created by Josiano Morais, a resident of the municipality of Croatá, near the Ibiapaba mountain range. In a humorous and relaxed way, he records videos and narrates the local amateur football matches. Marcos Gonzales is the commentator.

Adding YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok, the channel has more than 947 thousand followers.

Who is Bill?

Main reference of the meme, Bill is an amateur coach of the “Red Bill” team. Although the video that went viral was published on August 5 on TV 100 Futuro’s YouTube channel, the technician has lived with the screams of residents for a longer time.

The joke of yelling for Bill ended up getting with the residents and reverberated on video. On YouTube, it has more than 500,000 views.

