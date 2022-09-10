Charles III arrives in Buckingham and makes his first speech as king

(credit: Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)


King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace this Friday (9/9) to begin the protocol of succession to the British throne. Beside him was his wife and queen consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The throne of the United Kingdom is never vacant as it is automatically passed to the heir upon the death of the king or queen. With the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday (8), Charles is already considered a monarch and chose to reign under the name of Charles III.

Also this Friday, the first speech by the former Prince of Wales to the population will air. The recorded video will be shown from 2 pm, Brasília time, and is part of the queen’s post-death schedule.

In addition, following the succession schedule, a council will meet on Saturday (10) and the proclamation of Charles III as king will be read in public.

“During this time of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by knowing the respect and affection the Queen had,” Charles said in his first official address as king.

