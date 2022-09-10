Charles III makes his first speech as king and renews promise to serve made by Elizabeth II | World

Charles III delivered his first speech as king on Friday, the day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The speech was pre-recorded, not live.

In the text, he addressed all subjects, both English and foreign: “Wherever you live, in the United Kingdom or in kingdoms and territories throughout the world, and whatever your origin or belief , I will strive to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have all my life,” he said.

He began by talking about his mother: “For the life of her Majesty was an inspiration and an example to me and my family. We owe her the greatest debt, which all families owe their mother: love, understanding and example,” he said. .

Queen Elizabeth had a well-known life. She is most mourned in her passing, said the new king.

“In addition to the personal loss, we also share with you in the UK and in all the countries where she was queen a deep sense of gratitude in which my mother has served the people of so many nations.”

The king also claimed that his mother, upon ascending the throne, promised that she would dedicate her life to the service of her people. “That was more than a promise, it was a commitment to life,” he said.

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory. I know her death brings sadness to many of you and I share that sense of loss with you,” he said.

When Elizabeth II became queen, the world was still suffering after the war. “Over the past 70 years, we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many beliefs. Institutions have changed, and through those changes, our nation, which I am proud of, has prospered. Our values ​​have remained constant,” said the king. —at that moment, then, he reaffirmed “the duties and roles of the monarchy also remain, as well as the responsibilities to the Anglican Church”.

He also said he will respect constitutional principles at the heart of the nation. “I will try to serve you with loyalty, respect and love,” he told his subjects.

“My life, of course, will change, with the new responsibilities. I won’t be able to dedicate my time to charity, but I know that this work will continue in the hands of other people”, he said.

He quoted his wife, Camilla, and stated that she becomes the queen consort and that he will take dedication to the roles that fit him.

He also mentioned his son William, who will now have new titles. With Kate at his side, the new princess will continue to inspire national conversation, he said. William became the Prince of Wales, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, according to Charles III.

“I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives in another country,” he said, citing his other son.

He ended by saying that he will look to his mother as an example, and thanked her for her support and condolences, which mean a lot to him.

“To my dear mama, as you begin your last journey, I will simply say thank you for your love and devotion to our family and the family of nations that you have served so diligently,” he said.

The speech lasted about 10 minutes.

Earlier this Friday, the new King traveled from Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where the Queen died, to London, England, to deliver this inaugural address.

The speech is the most important part of a memorial day for the Queen and also serves to signal the continuity of the constitutional parliamentary monarchy in the country. Charles III had a meeting with Liz Truss, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, earlier this week.

The new king arrived in the city with the new queen consort, Camilla. The couple got out of the car upon arriving at Buckingham Palace and shook hands with members of the audience.

Charles got out of the royal car to cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, television footage showed.

In February, Queen Elizabeth II asked the British to welcome Charles and Camilla with affection.

Charles and Camilla’s courtship began when he was still married to Princess Diana.

Charles and Diana split in 1992, and she died in 1997 in a car accident.

Crown transfer protocol events

The speech of the new king is one of the first events that mark the rise of the new monarch.

After that, on Saturday, there will be a meeting of leaders from a group known as the access council. They will formally proclaim that Charles III will be the new king.

Before the king arrived, there was a salvo in London with 96 rounds (one for each year of the queen’s life).

The bells rang in three buildings important to the queen’s life:

In Saint Paul’s Cathedral;

At Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent much of her later years;

In Westminster Abbey.