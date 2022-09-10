Charles III makes his first speech as new king, after his mother’s death – Baptista Chagas de Almeida

The new king takes the throne at age 73 (photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP)

Charles III delivered his first speech as king yesterday, the day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The speech was pre-recorded. The speech lasted about 10 minutes.

In his first official pronouncement as king, Charles III paid a long tribute to the monarch’s role. “I speak to all of you today with feelings of profound sadness.”

“Throughout her life, the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and an example to me and my entire family. We owe her the most sincere debt any family could have to her mother for her love, care, guidance and example,” added the new UK monarch.

In a statement, Charles said: “The death of my dear mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a time of great sadness for me and my family members. We deeply mourn the passing of a dear sovereign and a mother who was much loved.”

“And, as all my family members can attest, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor and an unfailing ability to always see the best in people.”

Before changing the subject, Charles highlighted all Elizabeth’s service to the British nation, her love for tradition and also the affection, admiration and respect she inspired.

The UK also played the first version of the national anthem yesterday, which has been updated for the new king. The new version was sung at mass at Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London in honor of the monarch.

The lyrics of the national anthem changed from “queen” to “king” and “the victorious” to “the victorious” to mark King Charles III.

And there’s more international news, as the Ukrainian soap opera still persists. “To date, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated and regained control of more than 30 locations in the Kharkov region,” on the Russian border, Zelensky said in a video posted on social media. That’s what it was.

he was polite

The re-election candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL), said he believes that, after the political acts of September 7, the election will be defined in the first round. He took part in a Saturday on TV Brasilia and Correio Braziliense. Now, what really matters. Already in his weekly live, he commented on the death of Elizabeth II, announced by the royal family. “A lady who was an example to the world in the role she occupied.”

Relatives

Also from President Jair Bolsonaro: “He had family problems and kept everyone’s honor,” he said. “We invite all Brazilian people to pay homage to the queen.” With what ? Family problems? Don’t meddle with your kids, in trouble with the cracks. It is worth remembering: 01, 02, 03, 04 – Flvio, Carlos, Eduardo and Jair Renan. All played nebulous stories in their father’s government. The most explosive so far is the crack, which has the 01 in the center and has just gained a new chapter with the revelation of reports that Abin made to provide the senator’s defense.

Got stuck

A man, identified as Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 44, was murdered on Wednesday night, with a knife and axe, during an argument over political issues. He was a supporter of the presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). The author of the crime, Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 22, supporter of the current president of the Republic and re-election candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL). The information comes from the Civil Police, which, of course, complying with protocol, did not release the criminal.

Cyrus on the attack

“After the ‘imbrochvel’ of the 7th, now the false divinity of the left that calls bolsonaristas members of the Ku Klux Klan. is this the man who wants to pacify the country? Is this his understanding of the phenomenon that made Bolsonarism explode? Is this self-criticism for being, himself, one of those directly responsible for the radicalism that dominates our streets today?” That’s how Ciro Gomes (PDT) began when he criticized former president Lula’s statement about Bolsonaro’s followers. Calling frantic followers of the Ku Klux Klan is as serious and disrespectful as calling someone a Nazi.

no weapons

PT Presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva said yesterday, during a meeting with evangelicals in So Gonalo (RJ), that politicians should not use the name of God to win votes. “And I don’t think we can continue to be governed by a president who loves to lie. Lying is part of his daily life. He loves to boast. The last one he did now, do you know what it was? Stealing the 7th of September from the Brazilian people, which is a national civic date, and he threw a party for it.” Lula attacked Bolsonaro’s policy of expanding access to weapons in the country.

fire drip

In time, still on former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva: “When I was president, I collected 620,000 weapons. This president (Bolsonaro, who was not named), he is selling guns. Who is buying a weapon?”.

And he himself replies: “No! Those who are buying weapons are bandits who are arming themselves to win their own state. any workers here? any workers? some shepherd? At the!”. And he repeated: “Those who are buying weapons are bandits to defeat the State”.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber sent a request for an investigation against deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). “A view of the case file, for the statutory period, is given to the Attorney General of the Republic, Dr. Augusto Aras.”

As everything passes through Minas in the country, the request for an investigation against the congressman was made by Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). He triggered the highest court, as Eduardo Bolsonaro’s (PL-SP) speech can be framed as incitement to crime and the democratic rule of law.

So it’s better to close it at once. THE END!