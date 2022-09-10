Cheap t-shirts from Brazil at Shopee go viral on social media

With the 2022 World Cup approaching, which will be held between November and December, many people are already looking for a uniform to wear to national team matches. In this people search, users who are buying Cheap t-shirts from Brazil at Shopee.

With the original items costing BRL 350, demand for products in the Singapore virtual store has increased precisely because it is a more affordable alternative. On the other hand, many people remembered that the products are not original and may even be shipped with defects.

The subject was trending on Twitter and users started to recommend good stores to each other to buy a good shirt. Check out the best tweets on the topic below:

cheap brazil t-shirts at shopee,

for you to cheer for the selection – the thread pic.twitter.com/tUcQZOkq6b — bia (@fvrsooya) August 15, 2022

My Brazil shirt from Shopee arrived, it is the same as the original even in the details, shocked, buy yours pic.twitter.com/huNEYElh35 — just don’t call me (@afugitivee) September 2, 2022

next goal: buy a Brazil shirt with my personalized name at shopee — mateus (@maattfonseca) September 7, 2022

I’m shocked by the shopee, I bought a floo shirt and one from Brazil IDENTICAL to the original – Marcela ??? (@marcelalr02) September 8, 2022

looking for brazil shirt in shopee p cup https://t.co/luhzygHSOV — emi (@twitzemi) September 9, 2022

my shopee brazil shirt arrived vamooooo pic.twitter.com/NKo4S4hgs1 — debs (@devorinha) September 7, 2022